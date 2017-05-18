2017 Jubilarians

2017 Jubilarians
, May 18, 2017

On May 11, at Saint Mary Parish in Cherry Hill, Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrated Mass for priest jubilarians in the Diocese of Camden and joined them for dinner afterward. Above, Bishop Sullivan with priests celebrating 60 years of ordained priesthood: Msgr. Timothy A. Ryan, and Msgr. J. Gerald Gallagher (not pictured: Msgr. John H. Casey). Below, Bishop with those celebrating 50 years: Msgr. Joseph V. DiMauro, Father Richard L. Forbes and Father Richard J. Hadyka (not pictured: Msgr. John J. Daiber).
Photos by Alan M. Dumoff

Bishop Sullivan with 40-year jubilarians Father Joseph R. Ferrara, Father David J. Devlin, OSFS, and Father Peter M. Saporito.

Bishop Sullivan with priests celebrating 25 years: Father Cosme R. de la Pena, Msgr. Peter M. Joyce and Father Raymond P. Gormley (not pictured: Father Joseph An Nguyen).

Categories: Latest News

About Author

admin

admin

Related Articles

The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule

Catholic Star Herald printing schedule

Catholic Star Herald printing schedule

Juneteenth

Juneteenth

Child Assault Prevention sessions set for January

Child Assault Prevention sessions set for January

A cold night on the streets of Camden City

A cold night on the streets of Camden City

Joseph’s House prepares for another cold winter

Joseph’s House prepares for another cold winter

Office of Child and Youth Protection presents CAP 3 Cyber-Empowerment

Office of Child and Youth Protection presents CAP 3 Cyber-Empowerment

Wildwood Catholic High School to remain open

Wildwood Catholic High School to remain open