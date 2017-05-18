2017 Jubilarians

On May 11, at Saint Mary Parish in Cherry Hill, Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrated Mass for priest jubilarians in the Diocese of Camden and joined them for dinner afterward. Above, Bishop Sullivan with priests celebrating 60 years of ordained priesthood: Msgr. Timothy A. Ryan, and Msgr. J. Gerald Gallagher (not pictured: Msgr. John H. Casey). Below, Bishop with those celebrating 50 years: Msgr. Joseph V. DiMauro, Father Richard L. Forbes and Father Richard J. Hadyka (not pictured: Msgr. John J. Daiber). Photos by Alan M. Dumoff
Bishop Sullivan with 40-year jubilarians Father Joseph R. Ferrara, Father David J. Devlin, OSFS, and Father Peter M. Saporito.
Bishop Sullivan with priests celebrating 25 years: Father Cosme R. de la Pena, Msgr. Peter M. Joyce and Father Raymond P. Gormley (not pictured: Father Joseph An Nguyen).