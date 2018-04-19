60th Jubilee Celebration

Photo by James A. McBride — With Bishop Dennis Sullivan, diocesan priests, her religious community and family, Sister Bianca Camilleri, a Franciscan Missionary of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, celebrated her 60th Jubilee April 15 with a Mass and reception at Saint Bridget University Parish in Glassboro. Born in Malta, she worked with school children in the Holy Land before arriving in the United States and the Diocese of Camden, teaching in Westmont, Blackwood, Clayton and Glassboro. Retiring as a full-time teacher in 2012, she now volunteers at Saint Michael the Archangel, Clayton.