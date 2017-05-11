A beautiful day for vocations

The sixth annual iRace4Vocations at Williamstown High School April 30 was an opportunity for Catholics to worship, spend time with family and friends, and show off their athletic stamina. Above, Deacon Joseph Kain, from Holy Family Parish in Sewell, enjoys the beautiful day with fellow participants.
Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrates Mass at Williamstown High School on Sunday, April 30 during the iRace4Vocations, which brought together South Jersey Catholics for a day of prayer for discernment. Assisting Bishop Sullivan are seminarians Ryan Meehan, John March, George Creel, Cesar Pirateque and Rev. Mr. Adam Cichoski. Below, Father Robert Hughes blesses worshippers.
Photos by James A. McBride, Mike Walsh, Alan M. Dumoff and John Kalitz
A volunteer and her balloon animal bring smiles to a child.
Father Kevin Mohan, above, and Sister Rosa Maria Ojeda, MDPVM, below, guide youth around Williamstown High School on April 30.