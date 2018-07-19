A Hammonton tradition continues

A Hammonton tradition continues
, July 19, 2018

— Young men wearing their Saint Joseph High School football jerseys prepare a statue of the Blessed Mother for the procession through Hammonton on the last day of the annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebration. The longest running Italian festival in the country, the 143rd Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival was held July 10-16. Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrated Mass in Saint Joseph Church July 16 for the feast day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and deceased members of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society.
Photo by Alan M. Dumoff

Categories: Latest News

About Author

admin

admin

Related Articles

Lesson in a cardboard classroom

Lesson in a cardboard classroom

Saint Joseph High School receives $1 million pledge

Saint Joseph High School receives $1 million pledge

Healthy Living/Retirement & Estate Planning, July 21, 2017

Healthy Living/Retirement & Estate Planning, July 21, 2017

Ending the silence and restoring a culture of purity

Ending the silence and restoring a culture of purity

Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass honors couples married 25, 50 or more years

Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass honors couples married 25, 50 or more years

Sister Appreciation Night

Sister Appreciation Night

Knights of Columbus color corps

Knights of Columbus color corps

Diplomas for 10 special students

Diplomas for 10 special students