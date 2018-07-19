A Hammonton tradition continues

— Young men wearing their Saint Joseph High School football jerseys prepare a statue of the Blessed Mother for the procession through Hammonton on the last day of the annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebration. The longest running Italian festival in the country, the 143rd Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival was held July 10-16. Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrated Mass in Saint Joseph Church July 16 for the feast day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and deceased members of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society. Photo by Alan M. Dumoff