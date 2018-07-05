A ‘Matter of Balance’ at Benedict’s Place and the Village Apartments 0 by admin July 5, 2018

A number of residents of Benedict’s Place Senior Housing and the Village Apartments of Cherry Hill recently graduated from the “Matter of Balance” classes held at both the buildings.

These sites, which provide affordable housing under the Camden Diocesan Housing Services Corporation, presented residents with an opportunity to have fun with their neighbors in the community while improving their health. This free program, originally created by a grant through the State of New Jersey, offers participants the chance to improve balance and mobility while increasing their range of motion and health awareness. Each session consisted of a discussion, exercises and follow up.

With the assistance of the Parish Nursing Program, the services coordinators of Benedict’s Place and the Village of Cherry Hill Apartments were able to become peer leaders.

Many participants stated they feel better and have seen improvement in their health and are going to continue the exercises and other suggestions learned in the program. One resident shared that she felt such overall improvement in her health that, after discussion with her doctor, she could stop her daily pain medication.

The results were so positive that these sites recently started another health and wellness program, “Project Healthy Bones,” to further promote health and wellness awareness in the community.

Project Healthy Bones is a 24-week program that focuses on bone health, especially osteoporosis. It is comprised of educational discussions and exercises that focus on posture, strength, balance and stretching. Every participant works at his or her own pace; however, the exercise level increases as the program progresses. Participants have the opportunity to exercise with free weights if they choose. Several times during the program, guest presenters, such as a dietitian, therapist or nurse, do presentations on health issues.

Benedict’s Place, which opened in 2013, is located on the Saint Mary’s campus. It has 73 one-bedroom apartments for low income seniors over the age of 62.

The Village Apartments of Cherry Hill opened in 1983 and has 150 studio and one bedroom apartments for low income seniors and/or person with disabilities. The campus at Village Apartments is also located on the campus of Saint Mary’s.

For information, contact the properties directly: Village Apartments of Cherry Hill, 856-424-7913; Benedict’s Place, 856-874-0183.