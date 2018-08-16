Letter from Bishop Sullivan to the People of the Diocese of Camden Regarding the Release of the Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report 0 by Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan August 20, 2018

The following letter from Bishop Dennis Sullivan regarding the recent Pennsylvania Grand Jury report and the Archbishop McCarrick scandal was distributed to all parishes to be read at all vigil and Sunday Masses by the pastor, or priest celebrating the Mass, on the weekend of August 18-19, 2018.

My Sisters and Brothers:

Recent reports about the terrible abuse of children at the hands of priests in Pennsylvania prompt me to write to you with frankness. I do so out of a shepherd’s love and with fatherly respect.

I join you in praying for those who have been betrayed in the past by some in the Church, and for their families, and others who have been scarred by this atrocious misconduct.

Reading about the Pennsylvania grand jury report is painful. Of all the places that we expect that our children would be safe it is within our churches, schools and institutions. The fact that the Church, in the past, failed in this most fundamental obligation is heartbreaking. I am ashamed and disgusted by the past actions of some bishops and priests.

Even more difficult to read, the Pennsylvania grand jury report mentions two priests from our Diocese, John Connor and James Hopkins, both of whom were removed from priestly ministry years ago:

> John Connor was removed from ministry 16 years ago and is restricted to a special facility in Missouri, and

> James Hopkins was removed from ministry 23 years ago, convicted of child abuse, served time in prison and is now on the sexual offender registry known as “Megan’s List.”

While the report is an important reminder of shameful past failings in the Church – including in our own Diocese – I want to let you know that we are doing everything possible to protect our children and shield them from harm.

Since 2003 we have provided safe environment training to all of the children in our schools and religious education programs. This training enables them to recognize what constitutes physical and sexual abuse, and empowers them to report that to a caring adult. We also provide training to adults who are in regular contact with children to recognize warning signs of abuse, and to provide them with the knowledge of when and how to report to the appropriate authorities. The Diocese also requires all adults who have regular contact with children to have passed criminal history background checks.

In accordance with an agreement with the New Jersey Attorney General, since 2002 the Diocese of Camden has reported all allegations of abuse to law enforcement authorities,

> whether the person bringing the complaint is now an adult,

> no matter how long ago the abuse is alleged to have occurred,

> and whether or not the perpetrator is living or deceased.

Both the teachings of the Church and the civil law require that the best interests of the child always be paramount. It is shameful that, in past decades, far too many in the Church failed in their responsibility to keep predators from children. The Diocese is taking every possible step to see that this does not happen in the future.

Anyone who was abused should report it to law enforcement authorities. If an individual is hesitant for any reason, we maintain a toll-free number (1-800-964-6588) to facilitate reporting. This number can be found on the diocesan website, and is also available to victims who wish to arrange for professional counseling to help them heal.

Furthermore, recent reports about the abuse of power by Archbishop McCarrick are repulsive. Those in positions of leadership in the Church who misuse their authority over others betray the Lord’s calling that I, and my brother bishops and priests, have accepted and answered. I have met with all of our diocesan seminarians and provided them with a reporting mechanism in the event that anyone in a position of authority seeks to morally compromise them. I will be providing a similar protocol to the diocesan priests at their forthcoming Fall convocation.

The priests of South Jersey who serve you now in our parishes strive to be faithful and dedicated men. Like you yourselves, they are disappointed and disgusted when they read and hear of these treasonous sins against the Church’s teachings. They suffer with you, and need your prayers and support.

Finally, let me say that I am honored and humbled to be your bishop, and that I have come to treasure the people of the Diocese of Camden. It is this which prompts me – while ashamed and embarrassed at the failings of some in the Church – to assure you that we do all in our power to ensure the safety of those entrusted to our care. These accounts of past abuse have shaken my heart and soul, and I imagine that they have likewise affected you. I pray that neither your faith in, nor your love for, Christ and His Church would be lessened by these horrific reports.

I ask you to pray for me, and for all of the priests and seminarians of the Diocese of Camden, that we may remain faithful stewards and servants of the most precious of God’s gifts – you, His people.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, D.D.

Bishop of Camden

****************************************************************************************************************************

Mis Hermanas y Hermanos:

Informes recientes sobre el terrible abuso de niños a manos de sacerdotes en Pensilvania me impulsan a escribirles con franqueza. Lo hago con el amor de un pastor y con respeto paternal.

Me uno a ustedes para orar por aquellos que han sido traicionados en el pasado por algunos de la Iglesia, y por sus familias, y por los que han sido marcados por esta mala conducta atroz.

Leer sobre el informe del gran jurado de Pensilvania es doloroso. De todos los lugares donde esperamos que nuestros niños estén a salvo, es dentro de nuestras iglesias, escuelas e instituciones. El hecho de que la Iglesia, en el pasado, falló en esta obligación fundamental es desgarradora. Estoy avergonzado y disgustado por las acciones pasadas de algunos obispos y sacerdotes.

Aún más difícil de leer en el informe del gran jurado de Pensilvania es la mención de dos sacerdotes de nuestra Diócesis, John Connor y James Hopkins, quienes fueron removidos del ministerio sacerdotal hace años:

> John Connor fue removido del ministerio hace 16 años y está restringido en una instalación especial en Missouri, y

> James Hopkins fue removido del ministerio hace 23 años, declarado culpable de abuso infantil, condenado a prisión y ahora figura en el registro de delincuentes sexuales conocido como la “Lista de Megan.”

Si bien el reporte es un recordatorio importante de pasados errores vergonzosos ​​en la Iglesia, incluso en nuestra propia Diócesis, quiero informarles que estamos haciendo todo lo posible para proteger a nuestros niños y resguardarlos de cualquier daño.

Desde el 2003, hemos proporcionado adiestramiento de ambiente seguro a todos los niños en nuestras escuelas y programas de educación religiosa. Esta instrucción les permite reconocer lo que constituye abuso físico y sexual, y los refuerza para reportarlo a un adulto. También proveemos entrenamiento a los adultos que están en contacto frecuente con niños para reconocer las señales de advertencia de abuso, y para proporcionarles el conocimiento de cuándo y cómo informar a las autoridades apropiadas. La Diócesis también exige que todos los adultos que tengan contacto habitual con niños hayan pasado las verificaciones de antecedentes penales.

De acuerdo a un convenio con el Fiscal General de Nueva Jersey, desde el 2002, la Diócesis de Camden ha reportado todas las denuncias de abuso a las autoridades policiales,

> si la persona que presenta la queja es ahora un adulto

> no importa cuánto tiempo hace que ocurrió el presunto abuso,

> y si el perpetrador está vivo o muerto.

Tanto las enseñanzas de la Iglesia como las leyes civiles requieren que el mejor interés del niño sea siempre primordial. Es vergonzoso que, en las últimas décadas, demasiadas personas en la Iglesia hayan fallado en su responsabilidad de mantener a los depredadores lejos de los niños. La Diócesis está tomando todos los pasos posibles para asegurarse de que esto no ocurra en el futuro.

Cualquier persona que haya sido abusada debe denunciarlo a las autoridades policiales. Si un individuo duda por alguna razón, tenemos un número de teléfono gratuito (1-800-964-6588) para facilitar la presentación de informes. Este número se puede encontrar en el sitio web diocesano, y también está disponible para las víctimas que deseen buscar un asesoramiento profesional para ayudarlos a sanar.

Además, los recientes informes sobre el abuso de poder por parte del Arzobispo McCarrick son repulsivos. Aquellos en posiciones de liderazgo en la Iglesia que hacen mal uso de su autoridad sobre otros traicionan el llamado del Señor que yo, y mis hermanos obispos y sacerdotes, hemos aceptado y respondido. Me he reunido con todos nuestros seminaristas diocesanos y les proporcioné un mecanismo de denuncia en caso de que alguien en un puesto de autoridad intente comprometerlos moralmente. Proporcionaré un protocolo similar a los sacerdotes diocesanos en su próxima convocatoria en el otoño.

Los sacerdotes del sur de Nueva Jersey que les sirven ahora en nuestras parroquias se esfuerzan por ser hombres fieles y dedicados. Al igual que ustedes, están decepcionados y disgustados cuando leen y escuchan estos pecados traidores contra las enseñanzas de la Iglesia. Ellos sufren con ustedes, y necesitan sus oraciones y apoyo.

Finalmente, permítanme decir que me siento honrado de ser su obispo, y que he aprendido a atesorar a la gente de la Diócesis de Camden. Esto es lo que me impulsa, aunque avergonzado por las fallas de algunos en la Iglesia, para asegurarles que hacemos todo lo que está en nuestro poder para garantizar la seguridad de las personas confiadas a nuestro cuidado. Estos relatos de abusos pasados ​​han sacudido mi corazón y mi alma, e imagino que a ustedes también les han afectado. Oro para que ni su fe, ni su amor por Cristo y su Iglesia, se vean disminuidos por estos informes horrendos.

Les pido que oren por mí y por todos los sacerdotes y seminaristas de la Diócesis de Camden, para que podamos ser fieles administradores y servidores de los regalos más preciosos de Dios: ustedes, su pueblo.

Atentamente en Cristo,

Reverendísimo Dennis J. Sullivan, D.D.

Obispo de Camden