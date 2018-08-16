Amidst the lure of Atlantic City’s lights, music and slot machines this summer, the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal ministering here are providing an alternative: prayer.

During the first Fridays of July and August, the order held an evening of Eucharistic Adoration and street evangelization at Saint Michael Church, and will do so again on Sept. 7. The event, called “Light the Fire,” is an opportunity for Jesus “in the Eucharist, to light a fire into our hearts,” said Sister Ann Kateri, one of the four Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal living and building up the kingdom of God in Atlantic City.

Worshippers gather around 6 p.m. for Mass in Saint Michael Church. After the liturgy, faithful spread out in teams of two through the streets of Atlantic City, inviting anyone to follow them back to the church, light a candle and pray with them.

“The nights are an opportunity for us to present the gift of adoration,” Sister Ann Kateri said, adding that “to have people come off the streets to pray — it can be very powerful for them. It touches them deeply, and convinces them of the need for God in their life,” when they kneel before Jesus who is present in the Blessed Sacrament.

“The highest form of charity is to invite people to come to know Jesus Christ. It’s a beautiful night,” she said.

All are welcome to Atlantic City for Light the Fire, a night of prayer, praise and street evangelization, beginning at Saint Michael Church of the Parish of Saint Monica on Sept. 7. The evening begins at 6:15 p.m. with Mass in church and concludes with night prayer at 9:30 p.m. The participants will go out in teams to the streets to invite people into the church to pray.

Contact the sisters at 609-343-1545 for more information.