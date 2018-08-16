A night of prayer, praise and street evangelization

A night of prayer, praise and street evangelization
, August 16, 2018

Sister Chiara leads the praise and worship during Light the Fire Aug. 3 in Atlantic City.
Photo by Mike Walsh

Amidst the lure of Atlantic City’s lights, music and slot machines this summer, the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal ministering here are providing an alternative: prayer.

During the first Fridays of July and August, the order held an evening of Eucharistic Adoration and street evangelization at Saint Michael Church, and will do so again on Sept. 7. The event, called “Light the Fire,” is an opportunity for Jesus “in the Eucharist, to light a fire into our hearts,” said Sister Ann Kateri, one of the four Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal living and building up the kingdom of God in Atlantic City.

Worshippers gather around 6 p.m. for Mass in Saint Michael Church. After the liturgy, faithful spread out in teams of two through the streets of Atlantic City, inviting anyone to follow them back to the church, light a candle and pray with them.

“The nights are an opportunity for us to present the gift of adoration,” Sister Ann Kateri said, adding that “to have people come off the streets to pray — it can be very powerful for them. It touches them deeply, and convinces them of the need for God in their life,” when they kneel before Jesus who is present in the Blessed Sacrament.

“The highest form of charity is to invite people to come to know Jesus Christ. It’s a beautiful night,” she said.

All are welcome to Atlantic City for Light the Fire, a night of prayer, praise and street evangelization, beginning at Saint Michael Church of the Parish of Saint Monica on Sept. 7. The evening begins at 6:15 p.m. with Mass in church and concludes with night prayer at 9:30 p.m. The participants will go out in teams to the streets to invite people into the church to pray.

Contact the sisters at 609-343-1545 for more information.

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Peter G. Sánchez

Peter G. Sánchez

Related Articles

Msgr. Edward Joseph Kennedy dies

Msgr. Edward Joseph Kennedy dies

Star Herald printing schedule

Star Herald printing schedule

Preparing for the comings of Christ in Advent

Preparing for the comings of Christ in Advent

Lay Ministry Fair Nov. 3 in Blackwood

Lay Ministry Fair Nov. 3 in Blackwood

Father Pasley to celebrate Tridentine Latin Solemn High Mass of Thanksgiving

Father Pasley to celebrate Tridentine Latin Solemn High Mass of Thanksgiving

Speaker examines ‘crisis’ in American public life

Speaker examines ‘crisis’ in American public life

Catholic Charities to honor priest for community service

Catholic Charities to honor priest for community service

Special needs Mass at Christ the Redeemer

Special needs Mass at Christ the Redeemer