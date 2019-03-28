A surprising, empowering experience for youth

I attended the Diocesan Youth Leader training on March 2 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway, with two other youths from the African and Ibo communities, with the encouragement and facilitation of Mrs. Juliet E. Njoku. That morning I wasn’t expecting much; in fact, I was thinking, “It’s way too early to be up right now.”

Little did I know I was in for an empowering experience that would change my outlook on things like human suffering, interaction, and how the two can come together to mold great leaders.

A large portion of our time was spent in prayer, beginning with a prayer in the car ride over with our chaperone, Mrs. Juliet Njoku, and culminating with the Mass celebrated by Bishop Dennis Sullivan. The Gospel reading perfectly coincided with the underlying theme of the convocation. In it, Jesus says, “Let the children come to me; do not prevent them, for the Kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” We were constantly being told that, as youths, we vitally important to the church. We are the power of God’s life and love active in our world. We, the younger generation, are called to be God’s voice, hands and feet.

The experience imparted to me some ways to communicate that divine message to the people who I come in contact with. We engaged in activities pertaining to good conversation, including appropriate eye contact, paying attention, and cooperation in our world replete with increasingly distant and distracted interactions among people in close proximity with each other. I was allowed to interact with the youths around me and build friendships.

In addition, we were encouraged and inspired as we listened to stories of hardship, struggle, triumph and creative responses to current needs. We saw how people like Michaela Mabinty DePrince, an orphan from Sierra Leone, overcame unimaginable odds, persevered, and transformed herself into a ballet star. Like her, we are called to overcome the negative and lead others to grow with us in Christ.

I really enjoyed the experience. I can honestly say that amidst the chaos of my life as a teenager, it helped me to physically and spiritually center myself. I took away with me many skills that can help make me the best Catholic leader I can be. I am grateful to Mrs. Juliet Njoku for her sacrifices in ensuring our registration and transportation to the training. I encourage other African youths in our community to take advantage of these kinds of opportunities from the Diocese of Camden.

Suzy Ndandji is a member of the African Catholic Community which meets at Saint Charles Borromeo, Sicklerville.