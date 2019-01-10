After a full half-century, retirement

After a full half-century, retirement
, January 10, 2019

Lois Schuhl, vice principal of Saint John Paul II Regional School in Stratford, is surrounded by well-wishers during a retirement celebration shortly before Christmas. Schuhl devoted 50 years of her life to Catholic education.

Saint John Paul II Regional School, Stratford, celebrated the retirement of Lois Schuhl, vice principal, on Dec. 21.

Schuhl served 50 years in Catholic education as a teacher and administrator. She taught in the Camden Diocese for 47 years beginning at Saint Agnes School, Blackwood, then Our Lady of Grace School, Somerdale, and closing out her many years of service at Saint John Paul II Regional School.

Principal Helen Persing and teachers planned a surprise celebration at the school’s Friday Mass, which included a large alumni representation. Persing and assistant superintendent Sister Rose DiFluri read personal letters of gratitude from Bishop Dennis Sullivan and Superintendent Mary Boyle.

Father Vincent Guest, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Lindenwold, also delivered kind words and a special blessing.

In addition to many cards and gifts, Schuhl received a memory book filled with well wishes from alumni, faculty and staff.

“We wanted to show our love and appreciation to Lois for her commitment to Catholic education and Saint John Paul II Regional School. She does not like to be the center of attention and we hope she forgives us for making a big fuss over her as we believe she deserved it. She will be missed,” said Persing.

Categories: Catholic School News, Catholic Schools, Latest News

About Author

admin

admin

Related Articles

Delegación local se une a líderes católicos hispanos de todos los Estados Unidos en el V Encuentro

Delegación local se une a líderes católicos hispanos de todos los Estados Unidos en el V Encuentro

Music, lyrics and evangelization

Music, lyrics and evangelization

National Collection for The Catholic University of America

National Collection for The Catholic University of America

God, Peace and Music

God, Peace and Music

Diocese to hold annual FaithFULL food drive

Diocese to hold annual FaithFULL food drive

Laura Montgomery named Chief Financial Officer of the diocese

Laura Montgomery named Chief Financial Officer of the diocese

Augustinian Father Laurence P. Clark dies

Augustinian Father Laurence P. Clark dies

Camden Catholic opens facility for boarding students

Camden Catholic opens facility for boarding students