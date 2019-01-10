After a full half-century, retirement

Saint John Paul II Regional School, Stratford, celebrated the retirement of Lois Schuhl, vice principal, on Dec. 21.

Schuhl served 50 years in Catholic education as a teacher and administrator. She taught in the Camden Diocese for 47 years beginning at Saint Agnes School, Blackwood, then Our Lady of Grace School, Somerdale, and closing out her many years of service at Saint John Paul II Regional School.

Principal Helen Persing and teachers planned a surprise celebration at the school’s Friday Mass, which included a large alumni representation. Persing and assistant superintendent Sister Rose DiFluri read personal letters of gratitude from Bishop Dennis Sullivan and Superintendent Mary Boyle.

Father Vincent Guest, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Lindenwold, also delivered kind words and a special blessing.

In addition to many cards and gifts, Schuhl received a memory book filled with well wishes from alumni, faculty and staff.

“We wanted to show our love and appreciation to Lois for her commitment to Catholic education and Saint John Paul II Regional School. She does not like to be the center of attention and we hope she forgives us for making a big fuss over her as we believe she deserved it. She will be missed,” said Persing.