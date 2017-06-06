Alumni Events/News

Paul VI “Eagles in the Wild” all-class reunion, Saturday, July 15, Flip Flopz Bar & Grille, 300 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood, 3-7 p.m. (alumni are welcome to stay after 7 with no cover charge). $30 pre-register online by July 11 or $35 at the door. Includes free buffet, beer and house wine + discounted drinks until 7 p.m. DJ all afternoon with a mix of dance music. RSVP/questions: contact Mary Ann Yeager, myeager@pvihs.org or Dominic Vesper, vesperfamily@comcast.net Register online by July 11 EaglesintheWildSummerPartyRegistration and your name will be included in a drawing for a gift basket. PVI sunglasses to the first 200 guests to arrive.

Gloucester Catholic Alumni Fr. Sullivan Golf Tournament, will be held at the Pitman Golf Club, Monday, June 12. Registration begins at 12 noon; putting contest will precede the 1:30 shotgun start; format will be best ball of foursome. This golf tournament is named for Rev. John Sullivan who spent over twenty years of his life serving the Gloucester Catholic community. “Sully” was a friend to all who came in contact with him. We name the tournament in his honor to carry on the spirit of commitment that he gave to Gloucester Catholic. Profit from this tournament help fund Alumni Scholarships and the Athletic Department. For more information contact Pat Moughan, 609-970-1822 or e-mail patrickmoughan@gmail.com

Gloucester Catholic High School is in need of host families for the ever-expanding international student population. If interested contact Todd Powers at Gloucester Catholic High School, 856-456-4400 ext. 227, toddpowers@gchsrams.org or Mandy Chan at Ivy International, 484-300-5760, mchan@usivy.net

Calling all alumni of our parish schools, Saint Bridget and Saint Catherine: Saint Michael the Archangel Regional School would like to tell our current students and community about our graduates and their success. Let us know about your recent achievements (awards, scholarships, school acceptances, etc.) Contact Sheri Klein at sklein@smrsonline.com so we can share the updates in our Newsletter.

Paul VI High School alumni: Update contact information for the alumni directory at https://pvihs.myschoolapp.com/Page/Alumni/Stay-Connected to receive information about alumni events via email and the alumni magazine “SOAR” bi-annually.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School Alumni: Please update your contact information at www.olmc-school.org or call 856-767-1751.