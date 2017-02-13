Alumni News

Paul VI High School presents The Secret Garden Alumni Night at the Play, Friday, March 3 for before the theater, wine and cheese reception for alumni, family and friends from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $12 ($10 for PVI students and children 10 and under), includes general admission seating and complimentary reception. To RSVP: https://pvihs.ejoinme.org/MyPages/AlumniNightatthePlay/tabid/846726/Default.aspx Questions, email myeager@pvihs.org

St. James Alumni Dinner Dance, in the school gym, 350 Georgetown Rd., Carneys Point, Saturday, March 18, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets, $25 per person, includes buffet, DJ music; BYOB. Need not be alumni. For tickets call Kathy “Gallagher” Szymanski, 856-759-3412; Pat “Catalano” Featherer, 856-467-0395; Janet “Gioia” Blose, 302-750-2497. Mass will be held in St. Gabriel church (Corpus Christi) at 6 before the dance.

Paul VI High School, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddonfield, “Alumni Career Day,” Friday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteer speakers needed. Deadline for sign-up is Jan. 6. Click here to sign up as a presenter:

https://pvihs.myschoolapp.com/page/career-day-sign-up-form?siteId=615

Gloucester Catholic High School is in need of host families for the ever-expanding international student population. If interested contact Todd Powers at Gloucester Catholic High School, 856-456-4400 ext. 227, toddpowers@gchsrams.org or Mandy Chan at Ivy International, 484-300-5760, mchan@usivy.net

Calling all alumni of our parish schools, Saint Bridget and Saint Catherine: Saint Michael the Archangel Regional School would like to tell our current students and community about our graduates and their success. Let us know about your recent achievements (awards, scholarships, school acceptances, etc.) Contact Sheri Klein at sklein@smrsonline.com so we can share the updates in our Newsletter.

Paul VI High School alumni: Update contact information for the alumni directory at https://pvihs.myschoolapp.com/Page/Alumni/Stay-Connected to receive information about alumni events via email and the alumni magazine “SOAR” bi-annually.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School Alumni: Please update your contact information at www.olmc-school.org or call 856-767-1751.