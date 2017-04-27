An Afternoon of Jazz helps students go to Catholic school

, April 27, 2017

James E. Andrews, director of Black Catholic Ministries, Diocese of Camden, congratulates Sajan Young, one of three recipients this year of a Black Catholic Ministry Commission Scholarship, during the Afternoon of Jazz fundraiser April 23 at Masso’s Crystal Manor in Glassboro.
Photo by Alan M. Dumoff

A crowd of more than 450 supporters dined and danced to the sound of To the Max at Masso’s in Glassboro Sunday, April 23. The event raised money for the Diocesan Black Catholic Ministry Commission Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to eighth grade students to help with the cost of freshman tuition at a Catholic high school in the diocese.

Sajan Young, one of three recipients in 2016, thanked the crowd for his scholarship. A graduate of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Berlin, he is a freshman at Saint Augustine Prep in Richland. Young spoke eloquently about the academic and extra-curricular opportunities available to him at Sant Augustine, where key tenets are veritas, unitas and caritas — truth, unity and love.

“Through this scholarship and through my time at Saint Augustine, I am learning to be responsible and accountable for my part,” said Young.

Olympic high jumper Priscilla Frederick, a 2003 scholarship recipient, attended as well.

“It’s because of you that I was able to continue my Catholic education,” she said to the crowd. Frederick graduated from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School and Paul VI High School in Haddonfield.

Sunday’s event was the 26th annual dinner dance to support scholarships for black students in the diocese. Fifteen students have applied for 2017 awards. Three recipients will be announced in early May, and each will receive $2,000.

