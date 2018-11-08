Andres Arango named to CHARIS, new Vatican body serving charismatics 0 by admin November 8, 2018

From staff and wire reports

Andres Arango, the Bishop’s Delegate for Hispanic Ministry and Director of Evangelization in the Diocese of Camden, has been named the representative for Spanish-speakers from North America and the Caribbean in “CHARIS,” a new organization of charismatic Catholics in the Vatican.

“CHARIS” will take over the roles previously played by the International Catholic Charismatic Renewal Service and the Catholic Fraternity of Charismatic Covenant Communities and Fellowships, the Vatican announced Oct. 31.

The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, which certifies international Catholic lay organizations, said CHARIS will begin operating Dec. 8. The two previous organizations will cease to exist June 9, Pentecost Sunday.

“As a body in the service of all the realities of Catholic charismatic renewal,” the Vatican said, “CHARIS will not exercise any authority over these realities. Each single charismatic reality will remain as it is, fully respected in its own identity and under the jurisdiction of the ecclesiastical authority upon which it currently depends.”

“It will be a great blessing to serve the church in this new mission,” Arango said of his appointment. “Pope Francis is calling us to work in unity and this is a great opportunity to join our evangelizing efforts bringing more people to a personal encounter with Jesus and to experience a new outpouring of the Holy Spirit.”

Arango is a former chairman of the National Hispanic Charismatic Renewal Committee and president of the Latin-American Charismatic Committee. He holds a master’s degree of theological studies from the Franciscan School of Theology (Berkeley, California) and is the author of the books Sean Mis Testigos (Be My Witness) and Renovación Carismática Católica: Corriente de Gracia (Catholic Charismatic Renewal: Current of Grace). He and his wife Kathia are the proud parents of twin daughters.

Announcing the new body, The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life said that its ecclesiastical adviser would be Capuchin Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household.

Jean-Luc Moens, a Belgian and leader in the Emmanuel Community, will be the moderator of CHARIS, the Vatican said.

CHARIS will have an “International Service of Communion” coordinating its activity. Auxiliary Bishop Peter L. Smith of Portland, Oregon, has been named the representative for English- and French-speaking members from North America and the Caribbean.