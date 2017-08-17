Andrew ‘Andy’ Lipenta named Knights Vice Supreme Master

, August 17, 2017

Andrew “Andy” Lipenta, a member of Saint Peter Church, Merchantville’s Knights of Columbus Council 6735, and Past New Jersey State Deputy (2013-15), was appointed Vice Supreme Master for the Knights of Columbus’ Saint Isaac Jogues Province, which encompasses New Jersey and New York.

He succeeds Reggie Beckett, a member of the Santa Maria Council 1443 in Haddon Township.

The appointment is effective Sept. 1.

In addition to Past State Deputy, Lipenta has served in many positions of distinction, including Grand Knight, District Deputy, and as Faithful Navigator of the Bishop Justin J. McCarthy Assembly, Cherry Hill.

He is a graduate of Saint Peter School; Bishop Eustace Prep, Pennsauken; and Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

Lipenta worked in industrial sales and marketing for 45 years, retiring as Vice President of Marketing three years ago, after 32 years of service with Electro Magnetic Products, Inc. in Moorestown.

At Saint Peter Parish, he has served on the Pastoral Council, and is the schedule coordinator for Eucharistic ministers and lectors.

He was a recipient of the Diocese of Camden’s Bishop DiMarzio Liturgical Ministries Medal.

