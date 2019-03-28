Annual iRace4Vocations set for Sunday, March 31

The iRace4Vocations event last year drew more than 1,000 people.

Catholics throughout the six southern counties of New Jersey, as well as the Delaware Valley region, are invited to attend the eighth Annual iRace4Vocations event on Sunday, March 31 in Sewell.

This event, sponsored by the Office of Vocations of the Diocese of Camden, welcomes people of all ages to the outdoor Mass for Vocations, which is followed by a 5k Run, 1 Mile Walk, family entertainment and food.

Since it began in 2011, iRace4Vocations has grown in size and scope each year. Last year 1,000-plus people attended the event. This year is expected to see that trend continue, as Bishop Dennis Sullivan, along with scores of priests, religious brothers and sisters, seminarians and Catholic faithful come to the event to both pray for and promote vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

The schedule for the day is:

Noon — Registration and check-in (Walkers Only)

1 p.m. — Mass with Bishop Sullivan

2 p.m. — Registration and check-in (runners and walkers)

3 p.m. — 5k Run/1 mile family walk

4 p.m. — Picnic and family entertainment

The event will take place at the amphitheater at Washington Lake Park, 626 Hurffville-Crosskeys Road, Sewell.

The event is free of charge. Promoted as a “faithraiser,” iRace4Vocations encourages each participant to come with prayer pledges for vocations.

For more information or to register go to: www.camdenpriest.org/irace4vocations/