The Church of the Holy Family, Sewell, will be presenting the Great Adventure Bible Scripture study “The Bible Timeline: The Story of Salvation” running for 24 Tuesdays beginning September 25. This fascinating study, consisting of group discussions and DVD presentations by Jeff Cavins, a renowned Catholic biblical scholar and author, will take participants on a journey through the entire Bible. You will go deep into each period of salvation history and discover the amazing story woven throughout all of Scripture. You will learn the major people, places, and events of the Bible and see how they all come together to reveal the remarkable story of our faith. Regardless of your parish or religious affiliation, you are welcome to come join us for Bible Study, Refreshments, & Fellowship! For more info, please contact Mary at 856-264-1192. Cost of materials is $35 which includes a study guide, chart, etc. Registration must be completed by Sep 10th in order to receive materials by Sep 25th.