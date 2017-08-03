Bishop announces priest assignments

Bishop Sullivan announces priest personnel changes as follows:

Father Hugh Macsherry, OFM from Pastor, Saint Anthony of Padua, Camden to In Residence, Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden, effective July 31.

Father Gerard C. Marable from Pastor, Saint Josephine Bakhita, Camden to Pastor In Solidum with Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Doyle and Moderator, Sacred Heart, Camden for a six-year term, effective July 31.

Father Ronald Pecci, OFM from In Residence, Saint Anthony of Padua, Camden to In Residence, Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden, effective July 31.

Father Armando Rodriguez Montoya from Parochial Vicar, Saint Josephine Bakhita, Camden to Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart, Camden, effective July 31.

Father Krzysztof Wtorek from Administrator, Saint Joseph, S. Camden to Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden, effective July 31. Father Wtorek continues as Campus Minister to the Universities in Camden.