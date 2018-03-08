Bishop celebrates Mass for Stockton students

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — In front of a packed house last Sunday evening here at the Catholic Campus Ministry Center, Bishop Dennis Sullivan urged Stockton University’s students to “encounter the Lord, and quench your thirst with the Living Water.”

Addressing the students after the reading of John’s Gospel that included Jesus’ encounter with the woman at the well, Bishop told them that the Son of God makes himself available to anyone, whoever they are, including, in the case of John’s writing, the Samaritan woman, an outcast of Jewish society.

“Jesus is the savior, the well of salvation, the Living Water,” he declared.

“He meets the woman where she is at, and does the same with us. He can make a difference in my life and your life,” he said.

Jesus is the one, and the only one, who can satisfy our longing, and satisfy our thirst for something greater, he continued. “Fill up on him, and develop a closer relationship with Jesus.”

After his remarks, Bishop Sullivan blessed Emily Calhoun in front of the congregation, as she prepares to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church at the upcoming Easter Vigil.

Calhoun, a Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, alumnus and current Stockton sophomore, noted her “excitement at (fully) being a part of” the Campus Ministry at Stockton, when she receives the sacraments of initiation on March 31.

“I feel at home here,” she added.

All told, Bishop Sullivan’s visit was welcomed by all students, including senior Amanda Dupras, who said that “in making the effort to celebrate Mass with us, and share a meal with us, Bishop’s presence lets students know that we matter.”

Bishop Sullivan’s visit to the Campus Ministry students’ weekly Sunday night Mass and dinner was “a reminder that we have a Father in our faith, and he sees our work,” said Alison Filion, director of the center.

“Bishop Sullivan is a true example of servant leadership,” she said.