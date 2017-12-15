Bishop Galante, with loving appreciation

I share with you the remarks I made at the conclusion of the Mass in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the diocesan celebration marking the silver anniversary (25 years) of the episcopal consecration of our Bishop Emeritus Joseph Galante.

Our celebration today takes place between two significant dates in the history of the Diocese of Camden. Yesterday, Dec. 9, was the 80th anniversary of the creation of the Diocese of Camden by Pope Pius XI in 1937 and tomorrow, Dec. 11, is the 25th anniversary of Camden’s seventh diocesan bishop, our honoree, Bishop Joseph Anthony Galante.

Twenty-five years is certainly a milestone. A silver anniversary is an achievement that offers us a moment to reflect on God’s goodness and the many ways God reveals that goodness to us.

We are grateful for Bishop Galante’s years of priestly and episcopal ministry which began in Philadelphia and took him to Rome, Brownsville, San Antonio, Beaumont, Dallas and finally to South Jersey. Bishop, inspired by your episcopal motto to “Have the Mind of Jesus,” you labored to reveal the presence of the Lord through your ministry in each of your assignments whether in pleasant or challenging experiences. As a bishop of the church you cared for your flocks in Jesus’ name by leading, teaching and sanctifying them.

To each one of us — family, friends, deacons, priests, bishops, consecrated women and men and the representatives of Camden’s parishes and institutions — you have been brother and father. For this we are delighted to be with you today in thanksgiving to God for your 25 years of episcopal ministry and with loving appreciation and much deserved recognition of you, Bishop Joseph Anthony Galante.

May Our Lady of Guadalupe, on whose vigil you were ordained to the episcopacy, continue to intercede for you that God may continue to bless you and through you bless us and our diocese entering its 80th year.

Ad multos annos gloriosque annos.