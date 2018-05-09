Bishop helps break ground for Stonegate Phase II 0 by admin May 9, 2018

PENNSAUKEN — On April 29, Bishop Dennis Sullivan, surrounded by a host of parishioners from Saint Stephen Church, community members and local leaders, celebrated the groundbreaking for Stonegate at Saint Stephen – Phase II, a 68-unit senior affordable housing development located on the campus of Saint Stephen Parish.

The project is sponsored by The Diocesan Housing Services Corporation of the Diocese of Camden (DHSC), a nonprofit affordable housing organization serving low- and moderate-income residents across the six counties that comprise the Diocese of Camden. DHSC has developed and manages more than 700 affordable rental units throughout southern New Jersey.

Consisting of 63 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments, Stonegate at Saint Stephen – Phase II will have convenient access to shopping, transportation, medical services and other amenities.

Bishop Sullivan said, “As followers of Jesus Christ, we are compelled to serve the poor, the elderly and those in deepest need. The church is humbled to be able to offer a platform for the development of this kind of high quality affordable housing.”

In addition to the residential apartments, the new building will feature a generous community room, a large patio for outdoor recreation and lush landscaping. The project is being financed with Low Income Housing Tax Credits awarded by the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, construction and permanent financing from Wells Fargo Bank and additional funding from Camden County through the HOME program.

The Saint Stephen campus is already home to a 75-unit senior affordable project (Stonegate at Saint Stephen – Phase I). Financed under the HUD Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program, Phase I opened in 2007. Phase I has a robust social services program and was recently awarded a Supportive Services Demonstration for Elderly grant from HUD, which supports enhanced social services as well as the hiring of a part-time wellness nurse to help residents embrace healthy lifestyles and manage chronic medical conditions.

Phase II will build upon the experience and expertise developed in connection with Phase I to provide the services and support to allow residents every opportunity to successfully age in place in comfort and dignity. Anyone wishing to obtain additional information about the project should contact DHSC at 856-342-4187.