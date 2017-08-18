Bishop Sullivan’s statement regarding Charlottesville

Bishop Dennis Sullivan issued the following statement after a car drove through a group of counter-protesters during a white nationalist rally, resulting in the death of a young woman and many injured, in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12.

The horrific images from the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, August 12th are seared in the minds and hearts of good people. They are a tragic reminder that racism is alive in our country and must be defeated. White supremacy, neo-Nazism and racism are evil. They have no place in our country or in our Church.

Despite the great progress in racial justice we have seen in the past 50 years, the sin of racism continues to infect our social structures and some individual hearts. We see evidence of this fact in gut-wrenching displays like the rally in Charlottesville. Racism can be overt and dramatic or subtle and quiet. It is immoral in every form. The Church teaches that it is a sin.

I encourage Catholics in the Diocese of Camden to pray and act. All of us are called to leave the sidelines and get involved. Catholics have a crucial role to play in the fight for racial justice, inspired by our belief that every single person is sacred because each person is created in the image and likeness of God. Let us pray for an end to racism, hatred, and violence and work to promote respect and unity among all Americans.