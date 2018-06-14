Bishop to ordain two men to the priesthood 0 by admin June 14, 2018

Bishop Dennis Sullivan will ordain Rev. Mr. Anthony Infanti and Rev. Mr. Joshua Nevitt to the priesthood on Saturday, June 16, in a 10:30 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden.

Rev. Mr. Infanti is a graduate of Triton Regional High School in Runnemede and Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. He is a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown. He has served the last year of his seminarian training as a transitional deacon of the diocese, the last step before priesthood, at Infant Jesus Parish in Woodbury Heights.

In a “Journeys of Faith” blog post on www.camdenpriest.org, Rev. Mr. Infanti wrote about his last year in the seminary and his ministerial training as a transitional deacon, “These memories serve as a reminder of the special service of the seminary in my vocational journey. They also bring forth the sweetest part of the end of this year, when I look forward to the Bishop calling me to Orders to be ordained a priest for our diocese.”

On Sunday, June 17, the day after his ordination, he will celebrate his first Mass at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Blackwood at 3 p.m.

Rev. Mr. Nevitt is a graduate of Williamstown High School and the Pontifical North American College in Rome. His home parish is Our Lady of Peace in Williamstown.

In a “Journeys of Faith” blog post on www.camdenpriest.org, Rev. Mr. Nevitt wrote, “The individual way that we are called to be a part of God’s plan is called our vocation. If God loves us enough to create us and to invite us to be a part of his plan, how can we not respond by following our vocations with joy?”

On Sunday, June 17, the day after his ordination, he will celebrate his first Mass at Our Lady of Peace in Williamstown at 12 noon.

In his homily at our annual iRace4Vocations outdoor Mass celebrated on World Day of Prayer for Vocations this year, Bishop Dennis Sullivan proclaimed, “Today is the World Day of Prayer for Vocations. A day dedicated to praying for vocations to the consecrated life and to the priesthood. These vocations are necessary for the church. We remember the church’s need for more men and women to give themselves to the vocation of shepherding God’s people. I encourage our youth to consider vocations to the priesthood and the consecrated life. Perhaps you are being called by God and just need someone to tell you to listen to his voice.”