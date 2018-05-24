Black Catholic Ministry Scholarship Awards 2018

The Office of Black Catholic Ministries and Cultural Diversity for the Diocese of Camden has expanded its scholarship program for the 2018-19 school year. Five eighth graders were recently chosen to receive a one-time scholarship of $3,000 to Catholic high schools, representing an increase in the number of recipients and the dollar amount of awards. In addition, two high school seniors were awarded one-time scholarships for college, in the amount of $2,500 each.

Winners Vanessa DeJean and Philip Docteur, classmates at Assumption Regional Catholic School in Galloway, will both attend Holy Spirit High School in Absecon. Heading to Camden Catholic, Cherry Hill, is scholarship recipient Chinonso Christine Chukwueke, who attends Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral School in Camden.

Paul VI High School in Haddonfield will welcome recipients Monjama Kallon from Our Lady of Hope Regional School, Blackwood, and Mmaduabuchi Okpara, who will graduate from Saint Cecilia School, Pennsauken.

“The students interviewed very well. The level of confidence and responses to the questions supported that our schools are preparing the students well for high school,” said James Andrews, director of Black Catholic Ministries and Cultural Diversity.

“We are really pleased to be able to expand our program to graduating high school students this year,” he added.

First-time recipients are seniors Nicholas Nocella from Gloucester Catholic High School and Kilia Johnson, a parishioner at Sacred Heart Parish and student at Leap Academy, both in Camden.

The primary source of funding for scholarships awarded by the Office of Black Catholic Ministries and Cultural Diversity is a popular jazz concert and dinner dance held each spring.