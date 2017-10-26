Bonding over bewildering technology

Generation Z met the Greatest Generation, and many others, last week in Williamstown to help them in a formidable challenge: figuring out new technology.

In Our Lady of Peace Parish’s Marian Hall, tech-savvy eighth graders aided their senior counterparts in tweeting, Facebooking, Instagramming, Facetiming or other tools on their laptops, smartphones or tablets.

The Oct. 18 event, called “Tech Night,” was a “win-win for everybody,” said Deacon Frank Campisi, the parish’s Director of Religious Education.

The program was a service project for the parish religious education students and pupils of Saint Mary School. And while the youth helped in how to update their status, or share pictures, the seniors — who came with iPhones and Androids, tablets and laptops — shared their own knowledge and life stories.