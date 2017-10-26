Bonding over bewildering technology

, October 26, 2017

A man takes notes on paper as Angelina Chickelero, an eighth grade religious education student, teaches him some things he didn’t know about his smartphone. Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown, sponsored a “Tech Night” on Oct. 18, matching technically challenged adults with tech-savvy students.
Photo by Alan M. Dumoff

Generation Z met the Greatest Generation, and many others, last week in Williamstown to help them in a formidable challenge: figuring out new technology.

In Our Lady of Peace Parish’s Marian Hall, tech-savvy eighth graders aided their senior counterparts in tweeting, Facebooking, Instagramming, Facetiming or other tools on their laptops, smartphones or tablets.

The Oct. 18 event, called “Tech Night,” was a “win-win for everybody,” said Deacon Frank Campisi, the parish’s Director of Religious Education.

The program was a service project for the parish religious education students and pupils of Saint Mary School. And while the youth helped in how to update their status, or share pictures, the seniors — who came with iPhones and Androids, tablets and laptops — shared their own knowledge and life stories.

