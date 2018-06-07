Camden Catholic hires a new football coach

The administration of Camden Catholic High School announced the hire of Robert “Cody” Hall as head football coach. Hall is a graduate of James Madison University, where he was a wide receiver and return specialist on the Dukes football team, as well as a member of the NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He comes to CCHS with more than a decade of high school teaching and coaching experience, most recently at the Glen Mills Schools.

This hire comes following a search for the next leader of the Irish football squad. “It was clear from the outset that Cody’s values match the mission of Camden Catholic,” said Derrick Levine, director of Athletics. “He is a man of faith who has excelled as an educator, a mentor and a coach. We are confident in his ability to lead the Irish football program during this crucial moment.”

“As a strong man of faith, a lifelong student of football, and an educator, there is no better fit for me than Camden Catholic High School,” said Coach Hall. “From my very first meeting at the school, I have felt welcomed by their staff and inspired by their mission. My many years of teaching and coaching experience have led me to this next step, which I take on with great pride and hope for the future of the Irish football program. Not only do I expect to lead the team on the field, but I also will focus on guiding the players to excel as students and young men.”

“We are confident in Cody’s ability to support our players’ academic goals while helping lead them as student-athletes at Camden Catholic,” said Principal Heather Crisci. President Mary Whipkey added, “Camden Catholic is poised to launch a new chapter in our proud football tradition. Cody’s strong faith will be a beacon for the young men in our Irish football program. We look forward to welcoming him into the Camden Catholic community as we move forward together as one family.”

Coach Hall hosted a player-parent meeting for the existing team and incoming students on June 5. He will begin summer workouts and team-building events immediately. He expects to announce his coaching staff in the coming weeks.