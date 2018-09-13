Camden Catholic to host 75-plus year reunion

Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, will host alumni from the class of 1943 and earlier on Monday, Sept. 24. The event will begin with Mass at 8:15 a.m. in the school auditorium.

Bishop Dennis Sullivan, Father Joseph Capella, rector, and Msgr. Andrew Martin, President Emeritus will celebrate the Mass for honored alumni and the current Camden Catholic student body. Breakfast for alumni will follow in the chapel conference room.

Each alumnus may bring a guest, and hosts will greet alumni and guests at the school entrance. Attendees are asked to park in the rear parking lot.

Camden Catholic is located at 300 Cuthbert Blvd., Cherry Hill. The favor of a reply is requested by Sept. 14 by email at Jennifer.VanEs@camdencatholic.org or by calling Jennifer Van Es at 856-663-2247 ext133.