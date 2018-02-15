Career questions and answers

School alumna and wellness practitioner Crista Brady-Szabo answers questions about what it takes to be successful in her field on Feb. 7 at Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Newfield. The school welcomed 12 professionals for its annual career day. Students heard from medical and anti-money laundering professionals, social workers, health and wellness experts, a U.S. ambassador, police officer, lawyer, business marketer, pharmacist and IT technician. The day began with a keynote speech by Laurie Dwyer, health sciences advisor at Rowan University, Glassboro.

