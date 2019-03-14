Catechumens affirm their desire to be Catholic

, March 14, 2019

During last Sunday’s Rite of Election service at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood, Shannon Cassidy, Coordinator of Religious Education at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish in Glassboro, stands with Olivia Nolan, a catechumen of the parish, as they present the Book of the Elect to Bishop Dennis Sullivan, affirming Nolan’s desire to join 141 youth and adults of the Diocese of Camden in entering full communion with the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil.
Photo by Mike Walsh

Five Sundays from now, the Catholic Church will celebrate the rising of the Savior and his victory over sin and death on Easter.

The night before, though, the celebration will be extra meaningful for 142 youth and adults in South Jersey, who will be entering into full communion into the Catholic Church at their respective parishes’ Easter Vigil liturgy throughout South Jersey.

Last Sunday’s Rite of Election service at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood, saw these individuals —known as catechumens — affirm their desire and readiness to be “enrolled in the Elect” and soon receive the sacraments of initiation: baptism, holy Eucharist and confirmation.

Bishop Dennis Sullivan presided, and their catechists, sponsors, family and friends were witnesses to the catechumens’ declarations that day, and to their hard work and dedication in these preceding months, to understand and embrace the teachings of the church.

Cherryl Summers, secretary of the Office of Worship for the Diocese of Camden and director of the diocesan Office of Black Catholic Ministry, said she’s always inspired by those “affirming their desire to enter the Catholic Church.”

“Their actions last Sunday are truly a blessing,” she said.

