Cathedral Kitchen appoints a new executive director

Cathedral Kitchen (CK), a nonprofit that provides meals and other services in Camden, has a new executive director. Carrie Kitchen Santiago, formerly the executive director of the Community Learning Center in Philadelphia, began leading Cathedral Kitchen on Nov. 6. She replaced long time executive director Karen Talarico, who retired after 15 years of service.

Talarico was honored at the CK Hunger for Harvest event Nov. 2 at the Collingswood Grand Ballroom.

“Karen has been a true visionary, creating a well-respected job training program and a social enterprise division which creates jobs for the Camden community and promotes the organization’s self-sustainability,” said Glenn Giveans, Cathedral Kitchen’s president of the Board of Directors.

Kitchen Santiago was chosen after an intensive six-month search. She brings years of management, fund raising and strategic leadership to the job. She has 18 years experience working in nonprofit organizations. Giveans said the CK Board “thinks Carrie will be a great fit for the Kitchen, based on her skills, her commitment to working to help those in poverty, and her compassionate personality.”

In 2017, Cathedral Kitchen provided over 100,000 meals in the community as well as offered culinary arts job training, health and dental care services.

CK also operates a catering business, contract meal services and two restaurants: the CK Café on Federal Street in Camden, and LunchBox located in Roosevelt Park Plaza in downtown Camden.

For more information about Cathedral Kitchen, contact Noreen Flewelling at 856-964-6771, or visit www.cathedralkitchen.org.