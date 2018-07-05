Catholic Business Network breakfast on July 13

The Catholic Business Network of South Jersey July Breakfast will be Friday, July 13, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. The speaker will be Gerard P. Cuddy, president and CEO Beneficial Bank.

In addition to his work with Beneficial Bank (joining as president and CEO in January 2007), Cuddy has served in various senior management positions within First Union National Bank, Citigroup, Fleet and Commerce Bank. He has been profiled in American Banker, The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Huffington Post.

Committed to improving the communities of South Jersey, Cuddy is a board member of the Foreign Policy Research Institute and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts as well as a part board member of the Franklin Institute, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Union League of Philadelphia, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Depository Council.

The breakfast will be held at Woodcrest Country Club, 300 East Evesham Road, Cherry Hill.