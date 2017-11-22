Catholic presence at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees

In the Diocese of Camden, each and every day of the year, Catholic chaplains, associate chaplains, and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion visit Catholics who are in hospitals and nursing homes. Their visits provide spiritual support and sacramental support to those in need. While the strength of diocesan support for our Catholic population is exceptionally strong at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, the events of Pastor Care Week at the end of October added another dimension.

On Oct. 25, hospital employees were invited to a prayer service that concluded with Deacon Anthony Cioe blessing the hands of all in attendance. After the service Deacon Anthony visited nurse’s stations throughout the hospital offering to bless their hands.

On Oct. 27, hospital employees were invited to a Mass of Thanksgiving with Father Glenn Hartman, chaplain at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, presiding. After Mass, refreshments were provided by the Patient Relations Department.

For more information about the Hospital Chaplaincy Ministry of the Diocese of Camden, please contact Father Sanjai Devis, director of Hospital Chaplaincy of the Diocese of Camden, at Sanjai.devis@camdendiocese.org.