Catholic Scouting

Girls, boys, and adults: Earn medals, pins, and patches, Tiger and Cub Scouts earn the Light of Christ Award; Bear and Webelo Scouts earn the Parvuli Dei; Boy Scouts earn the Ad Altare Dei; and high-school-age Boy and Venture Scouts earn the Pope Pius XII Award. Girls and boys, grades 2-3, earn Family of God; grades 4-6 earn I Live My Faith; grades 7-9 earn Mary, the First Disciple; grades 10-12 earn Spirit Alive. Adult training and counseling of youth lead to adult awards. Other activity awards for scouts and non-scouts: Divine Mercy Award, Footsteps of American Saints, Rosary Patch Series. For more information contact Joe Brennan at (856) 428-2645 or jpbrenfsa@verizon.net