Celebrating, and spreading, the joy of the Gospel
, March 28, 2019

Julianne Stanz, director of Discipleship and Leadership Development, Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin, speaks on the opening day of The Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in South Jersey, held at Harrah’s Conference Center, Atlantic City, March 25-28. The event, featuring church leaders from throughout the country, was essentially a call to missionary discipleship. “We must all embody the spirit of missionary discipleship and go out to the people, especially those on the fringes of our communities and bring them back to Christ and His Church,” Bishop Dennis Sullivan wrote in a welcoming message.
Photo by Mike Walsh

