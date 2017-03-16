Child Abuse Prevention sessions announced for April

The Office of Child and Youth Protection is announcing CAP (Child Assault Prevention) sessions. CAP is the safe environment training program for adults who have regular contact with minors. Attendance is required in order to comply with the USCCB’s Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. The policy of the Diocese of Camden is that adults will attend CAP once every five years.

CAP 1 teaches attendees to recognize child abuse and neglect and how to report to the proper authorities. CAP 1 is for new volunteers and employees.

CAP 2 is called CAP’s Bullying Prevention Program and is a workshop addressing bullying awareness and bullying prevention. Cyber-bullying is also presented.

CAP 3 is called Cyber-Empowerment and is a workshop which promotes adults understanding of cyber activity of youth while teaching them realistic ways to help children keep their own rights and guard the rights of others in the cyber-sphere.

Each presentation is 90 minutes.

Adults who are new employees or volunteers should attend CAP 1 before attending CAP 2 or CAP 3. After five years, adults have the option of attending CAP 1, 2 or 3 when they renew their CAP.

The following sessions will be offered in April 2017:

CAP Phase 1

Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity School, 1215 Delsea Dr. Westville Grove

Tuesday, April 25, 2:30 p.m., Catholic Charities (Training Room), 1845 Haddon Ave. Camden

Friday, April 28, 12:30 p.m., Bishop McHugh School, 2221 Rt. 9 North, Cape May Court House

CAP Phase 2

Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m., Wildwood Catholic (Doherty Room, 2nd Floor), 1500 Central Ave. Wildwood

CAP Phase 3

There is no CAP 3 session offered for the month of April.

The CAP schedule, location, phone numbers and directions may be found on the Diocesan website www.camdendiocese.org/cyp.

To register for CAP, call the CAP Registration Line, 856-583-6165, or you may contact Maryellen Schell at maryellen.schell@camdendiocese.org. Please leave your name and the date of the session you plan to attend. You will not receive a call back. We ask that you register at least five days in advance of your scheduled session.

In case of inclement weather please call the parish or school directly.

CAP session in Mullica Hill rescheduled

Due to inclement weather, the CAP 1 session scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, at the Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit in Mullica Hill has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 22. It will still be held at Holy Spirit and still at 7 p.m.