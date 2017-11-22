Child Assault Prevention sessions set for December

The Office of Child and Youth Protection is announcing CAP (Child Assault Prevention) sessions. CAP is the safe environment training program for adults who have regular contact with minors. Attendance is required in order to comply with the USCCB’s Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. The policy of the Diocese of Camden is that adults will attend CAP once every five years.

CAP 1 teaches attendees to recognize child abuse and neglect and how to report to the proper authorities. CAP 1 is for new volunteers and employees.

CAP 2 is called CAP’s Bullying Prevention Program and is a workshop addressing bullying awareness and bullying prevention. Cyber-bullying is also presented.

CAP 3, Cyber-Empowerment, promotes adults understanding of cyber activity of youth while teaching them realistic ways to help children keep their own rights and guard the rights of others in the cyber-sphere.

Each presentation is 90 minutes.

Adults who are new employees or volunteers should attend CAP 1 before attending CAP 2 or CAP 3. After five years, adults have the option of attending CAP 1, 2 or 3 when they renew their CAP.

The following sessions will be offered in December 2017:

CAP Phase 1

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 W. Tuckahoe Road, Marmora

Thursday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Cape Trinity Regional School, 1500 Central Avenue, Wildwood

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral School, 29th & Westfield Avenue, Camden

CAP Phase 2

Monday, Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m., Bishop Schad School, 922 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland

CAP Phase 3

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Assumption Regional School, 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway

To attend one of these classes, please call the CAP REGISTRATION LINE: (856)583-6165, or contact Maryellen Schell at maryellen.schell@camdendiocese.org. Please leave your name and the session date you plan to attend. You will not receive a call back. Register at least five days before the session you would like to attend. The CAP schedule, location, phone numbers and directions may be found on the Diocesan website www.camdendiocese.org/cyp

In case of inclement weather please call the location directly.