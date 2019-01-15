Chili Cook-Off

Chili Cook-Off
, January 15, 2019

The Knights of Columbus – All Saints Council will be sponsoring its 16th Annual John J. Heinz Memorial Chili Cook-Off and Dinner on Saturday February 9th, 2019 from 4:00PM – 7:00PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church Hall, Wabash and Poplar avenues in Linwood.

There is no entry fee and prizes will be given to the top three Chili Chefs and Best Presentation.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (under 10 eat free).  Take-out is also available.

To be a contestant please contact Gerry Mattia (609) 470-0256 for more information.

Categories: Knights of Columbus

About Author

Peter G. Sánchez

Peter G. Sánchez

Related Articles

May Crownings at Knights Mass and at school

May Crownings at Knights Mass and at school

Knights of Columbus color corps

Knights of Columbus color corps

Correction – North Wildwood Knights of Columbus

Correction – North Wildwood Knights of Columbus

Correction- North Wildwood Knights of Columbus

Correction- North Wildwood Knights of Columbus

Knights of Columbus state council appoints treasurer

Knights of Columbus state council appoints treasurer

Ocean City Knights award scholarships

Ocean City Knights award scholarships

Andrew ‘Andy’ Lipenta named Knights Vice Supreme Master

Andrew ‘Andy’ Lipenta named Knights Vice Supreme Master

Knights of Columbus

Knights of Columbus