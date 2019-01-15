The Knights of Columbus – All Saints Council will be sponsoring its 16th Annual John J. Heinz Memorial Chili Cook-Off and Dinner on Saturday February 9th, 2019 from 4:00PM – 7:00PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church Hall, Wabash and Poplar avenues in Linwood.

There is no entry fee and prizes will be given to the top three Chili Chefs and Best Presentation.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (under 10 eat free). Take-out is also available.

To be a contestant please contact Gerry Mattia (609) 470-0256 for more information.