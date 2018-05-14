Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

This weekend our diocese will take up a collection for the Catholic Communication Campaign (CCC). Last year, Pope Francis encouraged us, “to engage in constructive forms of communication that reject prejudice towards others and foster a culture of encounter” (World Communications Day Message, 2017). By generously supporting this collection, you are spreading the Gospel and helping others encounter Christ every day. Your gifts will not only support projects on a national and international scale but also here in our own diocese. Of the funds we collect, one-half will remain here in the diocese to assist our evangelization efforts though local communications projects.

Internationally, with your support of the CCC, a radio station in the Democratic Republic of Congo is being established to share the Gospel with those living in the North Kivu province, on the far eastern border of the country. This radio station will provide people with quality, faith-filled programming to encourage spiritual growth and evangelization. Programming will include recitation of the Rosary, praying the Liturgy of the Hours, Mass, catechetical programs, and Catholic news. Parishes, schools, diocesan offices, universities, and even family homes will be involved in the preparation and broadcasting, making the radio a virtual meeting place where many people will share their faith and life experiences. It is through your generosity that this project, and others like it, can spread the Gospel around the world.

For more information about the collection and the projects it supports, visit www.usccb.org/ccc.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, D.D.

Bishop of Camden