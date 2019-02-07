Concern over the Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act 0 by admin February 7, 2019

The New Jersey Catholic Conference is expressing concern over the Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act (S1072), which would allow physicians to prescribe drugs to terminally ill individuals who are considered to have six months to live, to end their lives.

In an Action Alert persuading individuals to voice their opposition to legislators, the NJCC noted that “a six-month prognosis for a terminal illness is not always accurate,” and said the bill’s passing “would send the wrong message to our troubled youth and to our military. If the State of New Jersey passes a law that says it is OK to end your life if you have pain, what would we be telling our youth and veterans who are troubled? Would we be saying that if you have pain it’s OK to take the path of suicide?”

The alert also added that “Medical science is called to eradicate the illnesses from which we suffer — not to eradicate the patients who suffer the illnesses. Our duty is to assist those who are dying- not kill them.”