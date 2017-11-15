St. Joseph the Worker Parish, annual Christmas Cantata on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. in St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Township. The parish choir and friends will perform “Let There Be Christmas.” The performance will be followed by a reception. All are welcome to attend.

John Walter Cape Community Band Holiday Concert, Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., St. John Neumann Hall, 680 Town Bank Road, N. Cape May. Contact parish office, 609-884-1656.