Conversation on gun violence

Bishop Dennis Sullivan met with student leaders from the nine Catholic schools in South Jersey in the Camden Diocesan Center on March 1 to discuss gun violence targeting schools. Above, the bishop speaks to the students before opening the conversation to them for their comments. Below, flowers and candles, including one with an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, adorn a cross in a Parkland, Fla., park Feb. 16. The display was put up to commemorate the victims of the Feb. 14 shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead. Photo above by Mike Walsh, below, by Carlos Garcia Rawlins, Reuters