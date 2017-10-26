Cross country Good Samaritan

In a recent cross-country competition, Camden Catholic High School (Cherry Hill) senior Shane Costello got the opportunity to demonstrate not only his athletic talents, but the faith he has been taught.

At the Shore Coaches Invitation in Holmdel, about 200 meters from the finish line, Costello saw an opposing runner from Union Catholic in distress.

“It was obvious (the runner) was looking for help, his eyes were closed and he seemed to be in pain. I didn’t think twice” about helping, Costello said.

He carried the runner for about half a mile, until spectators saw what was happening and came to his aide.

Costello finished with a time of 23:16, checking back on his new friend after the race, who at that time had been given an ice pack and oxygen.