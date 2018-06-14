Diocesan Anniversary Mass couples

Bishop Dennis Sullivan was the main celebrant of the Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass on Sunday, June 10 at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro. During the Mass the couples renewed their marriage vows.

Following is a list of the couples provided by the Office of Faith and Family Life Formation:

70 Years of Marriage:

Francis and Mae Flynn, St. Bridget Parish, Glassboro

John J. and Nicolene Griffin, Sr., St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora

60 Years of Marriage:

Andrés and María Antonia Alemán, Divine Mercy Parish, Vineland

Edward and Beth Barry, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

Richard and Mardell Baum, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill

Thomas and Lucy Byrd. Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Linwood

Ralph and Barbara Carbone, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.

James W. and Joann M. Carle, Sr., St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Carneys Pt.

George and Joan Catanese, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Cape May

William and Jean Denver, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

Robert and Rita Frassetto, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon

Carmine and Joan Garofolo, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Anthony and Rita Gigliotti, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Joseph and Maryann Gorka, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

Joseph and Marlene Hee, Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Hts.

Anthony A. and Mary E. Karas, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold

Lane and Rose Lam, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro

Robert and Barbara Lautenschlager, St. Damien Parish, Ocean City

Joseph and Edna Leifheit, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Cape May

Felix and Kathleen Mc Geary, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Turnersville

John and Jacqueline Myslinski, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill

Mark and Patricia Nichter, Sr., Holy Family Parish, Sewell

Eugene and Rosemary O’Dowd, Sr., St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield

Nicholas and Karin Possumato, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland

Frederick and Mary Repsik, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.

Robert and Janice Rueppel, St. Mary Parish, Cherry Hill

Richard and Mary Shea, St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Avalon

Richard and Helen Sheldon, St. Rose of Lima of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.

Paul and Bernice Siderio, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

James and Sally Skalamera, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Thomas and Felicia M. Tonn, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

50 Years of Marriage:

David and Elizabeth Bartlewski, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Gerald Vincent and Patricia Ann Bianchi, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

James and Maureen Bigley, St. Damien Parish, Ocean City

Richard and Amelia Bonczak, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.

William and Torchy Bower, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, North Wildwood

Carlo and Arlene Branda, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

Darrell and Penelope Burkey, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Carneys Pt.

Joseph and Theresa Cangelosi, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

Frank and Susan Chiliberti, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Ralph and Maureen Colaberdino, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

Charles and Kathleen Compton, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

Henry and Sharon Cottelli, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.

Bradley and Josephine Davis, St. Peter Parish, Merchantville

Robert and Lorraine DeNinno, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville

Joseph and Angelina DeSilvo III, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco

Gary and Kathryn Di Blasi, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton

Anthony and Jane Di Gennaro, Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Hts.

Thomas and Gloria DiGangi, St. Simon Stock Parish, Berlin

John and Theresa DiNardo, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Patrick and Frances DiNatale, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

Gerald and Margaret Dirkes, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, North Wildwood

Alfred and Elaine DiTizio, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.

Michael and Nancy Dolan, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.

James and Nancy Donato, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

Robert and Patricia Dority, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Linwood

John and Beatrice Egan, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

John and Ann Erickson, St. Simon Stock Parish, Berlin

Robert and Carole Errera, St. Bridget Parish, Glassboro

Michael and Theresa Fasnacht, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill

Robert and Roberta Fusco, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Brigantine

Phil and Phyllis Gendaszek, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

John and Patricia Gill, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora

Carmen and Janet Gionfriddo, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Salvatore and Rose Graziano, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.

Stanley and Anita Grieco, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Allan T. and Catherine A. Grohe, St. Stephen Parish, Pennsauken

Robert and Sarah Groff, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton

Anthony and Annette Guzzo, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

Neal and Carolyn Harkins, St. Mary Parish, Gloucester City

Peter and Grace Harrington, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

William and Theresa Hawthorn, Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Hts.

Harry and Christina Holmes, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill

Edward and Frances Pat Hughes, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

William and Eileen Hughes, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.

Antonio and Jovita Ibarra, St. John Neumann Parish, North Cape May

John and Peggy Jablonowski, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

Charles and Kathleen Jaep, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.

Donald and Dorothy Jankiewicz, St. Joachim Parish, Bellmawr

Kenneth and Karen Johnson, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.

Joseph and Elizabeth Kaiser, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.

Edward and Mildred Kaliss, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill

Walter and Margaret Karbiwnyk, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Francis and Kathleen Konicki, St. Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City

Thomas and Nancy Konz, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Cape May

Alfred and Kathleen Kreck, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

Nicholas and Patricia Kuzio, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Linwood

Joseph and Neva Mancuso, Holy Trinity Parish, Margate

Tomas and Marie Manalo, St. Thomas More Parish, Cherry Hill

Dr. Candido and Ligaya Martinez, St. John Neumann Parish, North Cape May

Robert and Anna Marie Maschke, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco

Edward and Geraldine Mc Cusker, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Thomas and Charlotte Mc Gurk, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

James and Frances McAdams, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

Daniel and Rita McAlee, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill

James and Marion McCallion, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, North Wildwood

John and Angela McNamee, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

James Francis and Alice Ellen Mendell, St. Mary Parish, Gloucester

Salvatore A. and Barbara J. Mento, Jr., St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton

Quirino and Carmelita Micua, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill

David and Phyllis Misilewich, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

John J. and Dorothy K. Moran, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.

Michael and Elaine Mount, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Michael Joseph and Josephine Ann Nardotti, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville

Robert and Donna Pendarvis, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.

Lewis and Kathleen Procacci, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill

Theodore and Barbara Prohowich, All Saints Parish, Millville

Douglas and Catherine Rainey, St. Simon Stock Parish, Berlin

John and Carol Reilly, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Mays Landing

Richard and Loretta Riddles, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville

John and Jeanette Scanlon, St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood

Patrick and Karin Schiavone, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Brigantine

Charles Gary and Monica Schlussel, St. Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City

Gilbert and Sylvia Scutti, St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro

Ronald and Carol Shea, All Saints Parish, Millville

Paul and Bernice Siderio, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Robert and Kathryn Stephan, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco

Raymond and Linda Szafranski, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.

Richard and Sue Tarzaiski, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Joseph and Margaret Thomas, St. Mary Parish, Gloucester

Anthony R. and Anna E. Tomasso, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Stephen Sarah Tremback, St. Mary Parish, Gloucester

Francis and Joanne Trotter, St. John Neumann Parish, North Cape May

Paul and Vivian Tucci, St. Joseph Parish, Somers Pt.

Earl and Jacqueline Vassallo, St. Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City

Guy and Dorothy West, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

Donald and Jane Whalen, St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood

Joseph and Bernadette Wiercioch, St. Joachim Parish, Bellmawr

Sheldon R. and Judith A. Williams, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.

Albert and Joanne Zappile, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

25 Years of Marriage:

Albert and Georgann Acquesta, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill

Michael and Marietta Borinski, St. Mary Parish, Cherry Hill

Bill and Ro Cornwell, Jr., Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Camen and Joanne Giannuario, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.

Samuel and Monica Gonzalez, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill

Jeffrey S. and Emilie C. Gurcik, St. Mary Parish, Gloucester City

Donald and Patricia Nigro, Christ the King Parish, Haddonfield

Dr. Paschal and Madonna Nwako, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Eric and Trish Pisauro, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

Vincent and Victoria Quaranta, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Tom and Karen Roesch, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

Donald and Sonia Ross, Divine Mercy Parish, Vineland

Antonio and Beatris Santos, St. Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown

Gregory Schoenfeldt and Monica Simmons, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro

John and Patricia Schusler, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

Richard and Tina Sittineri, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora

Deacon Samuel and Rose Soto, St. Bridget Parish, Glassboro

William and Nancy Wanner, St. Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City