Diocesan Anniversary Mass couples
Bishop Dennis Sullivan was the main celebrant of the Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass on Sunday, June 10 at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro. During the Mass the couples renewed their marriage vows.
Following is a list of the couples provided by the Office of Faith and Family Life Formation:
70 Years of Marriage:
Francis and Mae Flynn, St. Bridget Parish, Glassboro
John J. and Nicolene Griffin, Sr., St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora
60 Years of Marriage:
Andrés and María Antonia Alemán, Divine Mercy Parish, Vineland
Edward and Beth Barry, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
Richard and Mardell Baum, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill
Thomas and Lucy Byrd. Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Linwood
Ralph and Barbara Carbone, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.
James W. and Joann M. Carle, Sr., St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Carneys Pt.
George and Joan Catanese, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Cape May
William and Jean Denver, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway
Robert and Rita Frassetto, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon
Carmine and Joan Garofolo, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Anthony and Rita Gigliotti, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
Joseph and Maryann Gorka, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
Joseph and Marlene Hee, Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Hts.
Anthony A. and Mary E. Karas, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold
Lane and Rose Lam, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro
Robert and Barbara Lautenschlager, St. Damien Parish, Ocean City
Joseph and Edna Leifheit, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Cape May
Felix and Kathleen Mc Geary, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Turnersville
John and Jacqueline Myslinski, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill
Mark and Patricia Nichter, Sr., Holy Family Parish, Sewell
Eugene and Rosemary O’Dowd, Sr., St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield
Nicholas and Karin Possumato, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland
Frederick and Mary Repsik, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.
Robert and Janice Rueppel, St. Mary Parish, Cherry Hill
Richard and Mary Shea, St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Avalon
Richard and Helen Sheldon, St. Rose of Lima of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.
Paul and Bernice Siderio, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
James and Sally Skalamera, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
Thomas and Felicia M. Tonn, Incarnation Parish, Mantua
50 Years of Marriage:
David and Elizabeth Bartlewski, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Gerald Vincent and Patricia Ann Bianchi, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
James and Maureen Bigley, St. Damien Parish, Ocean City
Richard and Amelia Bonczak, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.
William and Torchy Bower, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, North Wildwood
Carlo and Arlene Branda, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
Darrell and Penelope Burkey, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Carneys Pt.
Joseph and Theresa Cangelosi, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
Frank and Susan Chiliberti, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Ralph and Maureen Colaberdino, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
Charles and Kathleen Compton, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway
Henry and Sharon Cottelli, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.
Bradley and Josephine Davis, St. Peter Parish, Merchantville
Robert and Lorraine DeNinno, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville
Joseph and Angelina DeSilvo III, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco
Gary and Kathryn Di Blasi, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton
Anthony and Jane Di Gennaro, Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Hts.
Thomas and Gloria DiGangi, St. Simon Stock Parish, Berlin
John and Theresa DiNardo, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Patrick and Frances DiNatale, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway
Gerald and Margaret Dirkes, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, North Wildwood
Alfred and Elaine DiTizio, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.
Michael and Nancy Dolan, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.
James and Nancy Donato, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
Robert and Patricia Dority, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Linwood
John and Beatrice Egan, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
John and Ann Erickson, St. Simon Stock Parish, Berlin
Robert and Carole Errera, St. Bridget Parish, Glassboro
Michael and Theresa Fasnacht, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill
Robert and Roberta Fusco, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Brigantine
Phil and Phyllis Gendaszek, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
John and Patricia Gill, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora
Carmen and Janet Gionfriddo, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
Salvatore and Rose Graziano, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.
Stanley and Anita Grieco, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Allan T. and Catherine A. Grohe, St. Stephen Parish, Pennsauken
Robert and Sarah Groff, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton
Anthony and Annette Guzzo, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
Neal and Carolyn Harkins, St. Mary Parish, Gloucester City
Peter and Grace Harrington, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
William and Theresa Hawthorn, Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Hts.
Harry and Christina Holmes, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill
Edward and Frances Pat Hughes, Incarnation Parish, Mantua
William and Eileen Hughes, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.
Antonio and Jovita Ibarra, St. John Neumann Parish, North Cape May
John and Peggy Jablonowski, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
Charles and Kathleen Jaep, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.
Donald and Dorothy Jankiewicz, St. Joachim Parish, Bellmawr
Kenneth and Karen Johnson, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.
Joseph and Elizabeth Kaiser, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.
Edward and Mildred Kaliss, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill
Walter and Margaret Karbiwnyk, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Francis and Kathleen Konicki, St. Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City
Thomas and Nancy Konz, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Cape May
Alfred and Kathleen Kreck, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
Nicholas and Patricia Kuzio, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Linwood
Joseph and Neva Mancuso, Holy Trinity Parish, Margate
Tomas and Marie Manalo, St. Thomas More Parish, Cherry Hill
Dr. Candido and Ligaya Martinez, St. John Neumann Parish, North Cape May
Robert and Anna Marie Maschke, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco
Edward and Geraldine Mc Cusker, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Thomas and Charlotte Mc Gurk, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
James and Frances McAdams, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
Daniel and Rita McAlee, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill
James and Marion McCallion, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, North Wildwood
John and Angela McNamee, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
James Francis and Alice Ellen Mendell, St. Mary Parish, Gloucester
Salvatore A. and Barbara J. Mento, Jr., St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton
Quirino and Carmelita Micua, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill
David and Phyllis Misilewich, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
John J. and Dorothy K. Moran, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.
Michael and Elaine Mount, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Michael Joseph and Josephine Ann Nardotti, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville
Robert and Donna Pendarvis, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.
Lewis and Kathleen Procacci, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill
Theodore and Barbara Prohowich, All Saints Parish, Millville
Douglas and Catherine Rainey, St. Simon Stock Parish, Berlin
John and Carol Reilly, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Mays Landing
Richard and Loretta Riddles, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville
John and Jeanette Scanlon, St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood
Patrick and Karin Schiavone, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Brigantine
Charles Gary and Monica Schlussel, St. Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City
Gilbert and Sylvia Scutti, St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro
Ronald and Carol Shea, All Saints Parish, Millville
Paul and Bernice Siderio, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Robert and Kathryn Stephan, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco
Raymond and Linda Szafranski, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Hts.
Richard and Sue Tarzaiski, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
Joseph and Margaret Thomas, St. Mary Parish, Gloucester
Anthony R. and Anna E. Tomasso, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Stephen Sarah Tremback, St. Mary Parish, Gloucester
Francis and Joanne Trotter, St. John Neumann Parish, North Cape May
Paul and Vivian Tucci, St. Joseph Parish, Somers Pt.
Earl and Jacqueline Vassallo, St. Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City
Guy and Dorothy West, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
Donald and Jane Whalen, St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood
Joseph and Bernadette Wiercioch, St. Joachim Parish, Bellmawr
Sheldon R. and Judith A. Williams, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.
Albert and Joanne Zappile, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
25 Years of Marriage:
Albert and Georgann Acquesta, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill
Michael and Marietta Borinski, St. Mary Parish, Cherry Hill
Bill and Ro Cornwell, Jr., Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
Camen and Joanne Giannuario, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.
Samuel and Monica Gonzalez, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill
Jeffrey S. and Emilie C. Gurcik, St. Mary Parish, Gloucester City
Donald and Patricia Nigro, Christ the King Parish, Haddonfield
Dr. Paschal and Madonna Nwako, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Eric and Trish Pisauro, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
Vincent and Victoria Quaranta, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Tom and Karen Roesch, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway
Donald and Sonia Ross, Divine Mercy Parish, Vineland
Antonio and Beatris Santos, St. Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown
Gregory Schoenfeldt and Monica Simmons, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro
John and Patricia Schusler, Incarnation Parish, Mantua
Richard and Tina Sittineri, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora
Deacon Samuel and Rose Soto, St. Bridget Parish, Glassboro
William and Nancy Wanner, St. Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City