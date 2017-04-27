Easter greeting

, April 27, 2017

Above, 3-year-old Jordan McDowell gives Bishop Dennis Sullivan an Easter greeting after a Sunday Mass at Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury, celebrating Jesus’ resurrection. The Easter liturgy capped off a busy week for Bishop Sullivan that began with Palm Sunday services at Saint Maximilian Kolbe in Marmora on April 9 and continued with the Chrism Mass on Tuesday, April 11, at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Saint Agnes Church, Blackwood; Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, April 13, at Notre Dame de la Mer, Wildwood; Good Friday services, April 14, at Saint Jude Church, Blackwood; and the celebration of the Easter Vigil, April 15, at Saint Peter, Merchantville.
Photo by James A. McBride

