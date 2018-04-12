Easter Sunday Mass

Photo by Mike Walsh
Worshippers attend Easter Sunday Mass April 1 at Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill. In his apostolic exhortation “Gaudete et Exsultate” (“Rejoice and be Glad”), Pope Francis wrote about “the saints” next door and said he likes “to contemplate the holiness present in the patience of God’s people: in those parents who raise their children with immense love, in those men and women who work hard to support their families, in the sick, in elderly religious who never lose their smile.”

