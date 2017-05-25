El proceso del V Encuentro trae beneficios inmediatos

Mientras veintitrés parroquias con ministerio Hispano en la Diócesis de Camden celebran sus eventos del V Encuentro este mes, ideando las mejores prácticas de la Iglesia Católica para sus fieles de habla hispana, Claudia Trani-Melgar ha visto frutos inmediatos.

“Nuestra reunión del V Encuentro mostró una comunidad unificada” con un amor por Jesús, dijo la co-coordinadora de la parroquia Santa Clara de Asís en su evento el 13 de mayo.

La reunión multigeneracional de 50 personas (la persona de mayor edad tenía 83 años, y la más joven tenía 5 años) en la iglesia de Gibbstown discernió “dónde estamos como comunidad y qué necesidades tenemos”, añadió Trani-Melgar.

La iglesia es parte del grupo de parroquias que comprenden el Decanato 3, que incluye los condados de Gloucester y Salem.

Algunas de las soluciones que el grupo sugirió incluyen “comenzar clases en inglés para los jóvenes Hispanos” y ayudar a las familias a comprender el complicado papeleo necesario para obtener documentos de estatus legal en los Estados Unidos.

“Al final del día elegimos a diez nuevos líderes, que representarán a Santa Clara de Asís en el V Encuentro Diocesano a finales de este año”, dijo, y agregó que la iglesia joven está incluida en este equipo de liderazgo.

“Estamos tan impresionados con nuestros líderes jóvenes, y lo expresivos que son al hablar de las preocupaciones que tienen”.

Estas voces Hispanas fueron escuchadas a principios de este mes, y serán escuchadas nuevamente este otoño.

“Queremos mostrar a nuestra parroquia y a nuestra diócesis las necesidades de nuestra comunidad”, dijo Trani-Melgar.

*******************************************************************************V Encuentro process brings immediate benefits

Twenty-three Hispanic parish ministries in the Diocese of Camden are currently holding their V Encuentro events this month, devising best practices for the Catholic Church with its Spanish-speaking faithful, and Claudia Trani-Melgar has seen immediate fruits.

​”Our V Encuentro gathering showed a unified community” with a love for Jesus, the co-coordinator for Saint Clare of Assisi Parish’s May 13 event said.

​The multigenerational meeting of 50 people (the oldest person was 83, while the youngest was 5) at the Gibbstown church discerned “where we are as a community, and what needs do we have,” Trani-Melgar added.

​The church is part of the cluster of parishes comprising Deanery 3, which includes Gloucester and Salem counties.

​Some of the solutions the group left with included “beginning English-speaking classes for young Hispanics” and assisting families with understanding the complicated paperwork that achieves legal status in the United States.

“PAt the end of the day, we elected 10 new leaders that will represent Saint Clare of Assisi at the Diocesan V Encuentro later this year,” she said, adding that the young church is included in this leadership team.

​”We’re so impressed with our young leaders, and how vocal they are in expressing the worries they have.”

​These Hispanic voices were heard earlier this month, and will be heard again later this fall.

​”We want to show our parish, and our diocese, the needs of our community,” Trani-Melgar said.