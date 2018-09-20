Enlisting young witnesses

Enlisting young witnesses
, September 20, 2018

Children who attended the Vacation Bible School at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway, over the summer perform a song at the parish festival on Sept. 16, which was also Catechetical Sunday. The theme this year was “Enlisting Witnesses for Jesus Christ.” “Catechetical Sunday is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the role that each person plays, by virtue of baptism, in handing on the faith and being a witness to the Gospel,” said the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. “Catechetical Sunday is an opportunity for all to rededicate themselves to this mission as a community of faith.” Bishop Dennis Sullivan called for catechists to be commissioned for their ministry at Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro.
Photo by Alan M. Dumoff

Categories: Latest News

