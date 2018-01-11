Facetime with God

Facetime with God
, January 11, 2018

Adrianne Bendu of Saint Peter Parish, Merchantville, prays.

Photos by Peter G. Sánchez
Rev. Mr. Anthony Infanti speaks on the use of icons and prayer in communicating with God during a Theology on Tap gathering Jan. 9 at Tir Na Nog, Cherry Hill.

Rev. Mr. Anthony Infanti spoke on the topic “Facetime with God: Praying with Icons” at the most recent Theology on Tap gathering.

A discussion series for Catholic young adults and their friends — married and single, in their late teens, 20s and 30s — it was held Jan. 9 at Tir Na Nog Kitchen and Irish Pub.

Icons are a specific type of religious art. They are often portraits of Jesus, Mary, saints or angels painted on wood or other medium. The term icon and style of art is most commonly associated with Eastern Catholic and Orthodox churches.

A seminarian for the Diocese of Camden, Rev. Mr. Infanti is in his final year of formation at Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University and is assigned to Infant Jesus Parish in Woodbury Heights.

Theology on Tap will be held next on Feb. 13.

Getting ready for the Super-Bowl of Catholic events

Years later, a young man still brings friends together

The challenge to come and be ‘discipulos’

What is ‘Theology on Tap’?

For all youth groups of the diocese

Pool Party

Promoting chastity to young people, between rounds

Quite a cast of characters

