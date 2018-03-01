Father Anderson, retired pastor and chaplain, dies

Father Arthur Anderson, 86, pastor, chaplain, and teacher in South Jersey, died Feb. 17.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., he attended Christ the King Seminary in New York and was ordained on May 31, 1958 in Camden by Bishop Justin J. McCarthy. His first assignment was as parochial vicar at Camden’s Saint Joan of Arc Parish, where he served until 1961.

Father Anderson was pastor of Saint Stephen, Pennsauken (1975-81), and Saint Aloysius, Oaklyn (1981-88). He served as parochial vicar at Saint Vincent Pallotti, Haddon Township, (1967-69), and Assumption, Pomona (1973-75).

He served on the faculty at Gloucester Catholic High School; Paul VI High School, Haddonfield; and Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, where he also was director of athletics.

He was a chaplain at Saint Mary Catholic Home in Cherry Hill and at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, Camden, and director of Vianney Villa. He also was involved in ministry to couples preparing for marriage.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Feb. 26 at Saint Thomas More Church, Cherry Hill. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery.

He is survived by his sisters Muriel M. Parmalee of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Sister Margaret I. Anderson, O.P. of Bronx, NY; his sister-in-law Patricia Anderson of Mainland, Ohio; nine nieces and nephews; 23 grand nieces and nephews; and four great grandnieces and nephews.

Contributions in Father Anderson’s memory may be made to: House of Charity, the Dominican Sisters of Hope or to The Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.