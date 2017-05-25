Father Cichoski’s ordination, first Mass

, May 25, 2017

Joined by his brother priests, family, and friends, Father Adam Cichoski celebrates his first Mass May 21 at Saint Teresa Church, Holy Child Parish, in Runnemede.
Photo by Mike Walsh

The Diocese of Camden welcomed a new priest into its ranks last weekend in Camden, as Bishop Dennis Sullivan ordained Father Adam Cichoski. Above, faithful clergy and laity gather into the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for the joyous occasion. Below, Bishop Sullivan is assisted by seminarian Stephen Robbins as Father Cichoski kneels before him.
Photo above by Mike Walsh; photo below by James A. McBride

