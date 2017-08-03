Father Henry J. McBride, a priest for more than 50 years, dies

, August 3, 2017

Father Henry J. McBride, 83, who served the South Jersey faithful for over 50 years, died July 28.

Since 2004, Father McBride was retired and living at Sacred Heart Residence in Cherry Hill.

He was ordained on May 27, 1961 by Bishop J. Carroll McCormick, and his first assignment in the Diocese of Camden was parochial vicar at Saint Joseph, East Camden, from 1965-68.

Father McBride’s other assignments as parochial vicar included Annunciation, Bellmawr (1968-75, 1980-87); Holy Rosary, Cherry Hill (1975-80); Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Berlin (1987-97); and Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale (1997-2004).

Father Brian O’Neill lived with Father McBride at the Sacred Heart Residence, and the two were frequent dinner companions there.

“He was a soft-spoken man” with the occasional hint of dry humor, Father O’Neill recalled of his friend.

Father McBride enjoyed old movies, such as “From Here to Eternity” and “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” and liked to take the Patco speedline into Philadelphia to walk around the city, he said.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place Aug. 2 at the Catholic Church of Saint Mary, Cherry Hill. Burial was at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, Pennsylvania.

